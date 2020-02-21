Trudeau says time for blockades to come down
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, February 21, 2020 3:23PM EST
Last Updated Friday, February 21, 2020 3:30PM EST
OTTAWA - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says after two weeks, the barricades on rail lines and other major transportation routes have to come down.
Speaking in Ottawa, he says the situation is unacceptable and untenable, with goods not moving and workers being laid off.
He says injunctions to clear tracks must be obeyed and the law must be upheld, and there's no point making the same overtures to Indigenous leaders if they aren't accepted.
