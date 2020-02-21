

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says after two weeks, the barricades on rail lines and other major transportation routes have to come down.

Speaking in Ottawa, he says the situation is unacceptable and untenable, with goods not moving and workers being laid off.

He says injunctions to clear tracks must be obeyed and the law must be upheld, and there's no point making the same overtures to Indigenous leaders if they aren't accepted.

More Coming