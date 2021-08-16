Trudeau, Singh, O'Toole all in Ontario, Quebec for first full day of election campaign
A composite image of five photographs show, from left to right, Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 1, 2021; Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole in St. John's, N.L. on Monday, July 26, 2021; Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau in Montreal, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021; NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh in Ottawa on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, and Green Leader Annamie Paul in Toronto on Monday, July 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick, Paul Daly, Graham Hughes, Chris Young
Monday, August 16, 2021
OTTAWA -- The first full day of the federal election campaign begins today with Justin Trudeau making an announcement in Quebec.
The Liberal leader is set to leave Longueuil, Que., after a 10 a.m. news conference and make his way to Cobourg, Ont., with several stops along the way.
Shortly after Trudeau's morning announcement, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh will make one of his own in Toronto -- a Liberal stronghold he's hoping to turn orange.
Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole is sticking to Ottawa today, though he has “virtual telephone town halls” with communities in Newfoundland and Labrador and Ontario planned for the evening.
But he starts the day with what his team is billing as a “major announcement.”
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon dissolved parliament yesterday morning at Trudeau's request, and voters head to the polls Sept. 20.