

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Premier Kathleen Wynne and Mayor John Tory will be participating in a ribbon cutting ceremony on the expanded Line 1 subway today, though members of the public will still have to wait until this weekend to use the new stations themselves.

Service along the 8.6 kilometre, six-stop extension of the subway won’t officially begin until 8 a.m. on Sunday but Trudeau, Tory and Wynne will all get a sneak-peek today as they participate in a invite-only ribbon cutting ceremony at Vaughan Metropolitan Centre at 9:30 a.m. and then hop on a southbound train for the 13-minute ride to York University station.

“We are all really excited that it is finally happening,” the TTC’s Head of Subway Transportation Raewyn Jackson told CP24 on Friday morning. “ It has been a long time getting all of this prepared so I think everybody in this room (transit control) and at the TTC in general just want to get going.”

The subway extension was initially supposed to be up and running in 2016 but its completion date was pushed back amid numerous delays. All told, the project ended up costing taxpayers $3.075 billion despite initial projections pegging its cost at $2.6 billion.

Nonetheless, outgoing TTC CEO Andy Byford has called the subway extension "the jewel in the crown" of an overall resurgence at the TTC and Tory has suggested that it will be just the first many of new rapid transit projects that will be built in the coming years.

It is the first new subway to open in the City of Toronto since the ribbon was cut on the Sheppard Line on Nov. 22, 2002.