

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is headed to Washington next Thursday to meet U.S. President Donald Trump.

The Prime Minister's Office says the leaders will talk about ratifying the new North American free-trade agreement and outstanding trade disagreements between Canada and the United States.

Canada and Mexico are ready to ratify the new NAFTA, but the U.S. Congress is less enthusiastic, with some members seeking stronger provisions on labour and environmental standards in Mexico before they take it up.

Trudeau and Trump will also talk about two Canadians detained in China for the last six months.

In December, China detained Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor in apparent retaliation for the RCMP's arrest of a Chinese high-tech executive on a U.S. extradition warrant.

Canada is caught between its two biggest trading partners on that issue, with Trudeau insisting Canada has to follow the rule of law, but having no luck pressing the case with China's leaders.