

The Canadian Press





Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is joining Canada's premiers at the table today where he is set to offer them a significant increase towards health-care funding.

The premiers say they are going into the talks with an open mind, no red line and a willingness to sign one-on-one agreements with Ottawa for more money.

British Columbia Premier David Eby says these bilateral agreements will be a big part of the negotiations, but the core goal is to get Canadians the health care they deserve.

For over two years, the premiers have been asking Trudeau to come to the table to discuss an increase to the Canada Health Transfer, with the provinces wanting Ottawa to increase their share to 35 per cent from 22 per cent.

A senior government official says Trudeau will lay out a 10-year deal that will top up the annual transfer while offering more targeted funding with conditions attached.

The Canada Health Transfer is currently set to increase to $49.4 billion in 2023-24, a nine per cent increase over this year, which is twice the average annual increase over the last six years.