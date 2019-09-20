

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- Justin Trudeau pushed aside global mockery of his decisions years ago to dress in blackface, arguing Friday he's focused on apologizing to Canadians - including his rival, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh.

Trudeau has reached out to Singh to talk since the release of three different images showing Trudeau in black- or brownface that Singh condemned as personally hurtful.

Singh says he's open to talking to the Liberal leader, as long as it remains a private conversation.

The world's press wasted no time pouncing on three separate instances in the 1990s and 2000s where Trudeau acknowledged he committed the racist act of painting his face and hands black or brown for various costume events.

There were headlines around the globe, Trudeau was the butt of late-night comic jokes in the U.S. Thursday night and even U.S. President Donald Trump weighed in Friday morning, saying he was very surprised to see the photos.

Trudeau reiterated his apology Friday, saying his focus for now is making amends to those he's hurt by the “terrible choices” he made years ago.