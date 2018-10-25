

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is hosting the prime minister of the Netherlands in Ottawa today.

Trudeau and Veterans Affairs Minister Seamus welcomed Mark Rutte with full military honours.

Trudeau then held a meeting with Rutte in his Parliament Hill office.

Later this morning, Trudeau and Rutte will address the House of Commons.

They are also holding a business lunch on Parliament Hill.

This afternoon, Trudeau and Rutte will participate in a town hall with students at Gloucester High School.