

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL -- Quebec says it will go it alone if California is forced out of their current partnership aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Premier Francois Legault was reacting today to news the Trump administration has sued to block California from working with Quebec on the joint cap and trade program between the two jurisdictions.

Legault says he would prefer California stayed in the system but adds other U.S. governors have shown interest in joining the program, which requires companies to buy the right to emit greenhouse gases.

In 2014 Quebec joined California's carbon market and Ontario did the same in 2017, only to exit the agreement a year later.

The Trump administration's lawsuit alleges California usurped federal power to conduct foreign policy and make international accords when the state signed an ongoing agreement with Quebec to limit emissions.

Companies in Quebec and California that emit large amounts of greenhouse gases are required to purchase allowances whose prices are set in joint auctions held four times a year.