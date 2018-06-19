

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - U.S. President Donald Trump is accusing Canadians of buying products south of the border, then sneaking them back home - all because of what he calls “massive” tariffs on American goods.

Trump, speaking to a gathering of small business owners in Washington, is railing again against the North American Free Trade Agreement, saying the U.S. can no longer afford to be the “stupid country.”

He says Canada imposes such onerous tariffs on U.S. products - shoes, for instance - that people are forced to “scuff 'em up” in order to “smuggle” them home.

Trump says he's looking out for American farmers and manufacturers, and again takes issue with Canada's supply management system for dairy farmers.

His comments as the official Opposition calls for an emergency debate in the House of Commons over the future of the Canada-U.S. trade.

Conservative foreign affairs critic Erin O'Toole says Canadians need to see their elected representatives addressing what is the biggest economic crisis in their lifetime - but Commons Speaker Geoff Regan says the issue doesn't meet the requirements for an emergency debate.

“We can no longer be the stupid country; we want to be the smart country,” Trump said to rousing applause.

On July 1, Canada is set to impose retaliatory tariffs of $16.6 billion on U.S. products after Trump slapped tariffs on aluminum and steel - and he has threatened more to come on automobiles.

“Tariff imposition of this nature would be devastating for the auto industry in Ontario,” O'Toole said. “There has never been such a looming threat to the Canadian economy than the threat we're looking at now.”

The Trump administration has already imposed punishing tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum from Canada, Mexico and the European Union, using national security as a justification.

The Conservatives say they will have more questions for Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland later today when she appears before the Commons international trade committee.

Freeland met last week with Trump's trade czar Robert Lighthizer, and said Canada, Mexico and the U.S. will continue negotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement through the summer.

The bid to save NAFTA comes as the fear of a global trade war continues to grow, fuelled by the Trump's administration's plan to impose new tariffs on China that target $200 billion worth of goods.

China said today it would respond with “comprehensive measures” that could target American companies.

Global stocks have since plummeted.

North American stock markets fell in late-morning trading, with the S&P/TSX composite index falling 68.77 points to 16,314.86, after 90 minutes of trading.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 339.61 points to 24,647.86. The S&P 500 index was down 20.53 points to 2,753.22 and the Nasdaq composite index was down 75.35 points to 7,671.68.