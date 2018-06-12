

The Canadian Press





SINGAPORE - U.S. President Donald Trump says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's assertion that Canada "will not be pushed around" will end up costing Canadians a lot of money.

Trump gave a wide-ranging news conference in Singapore on Tuesday following his landmark summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Among the many topics the president addressed was his recent Twitter campaign against Trudeau, whom he has called "dishonest" and "weak."

Trump's comments came after Trudeau's closing news conference at the G7 summit in Quebec, where the prime minister said he had pushed back against the Trump administration's tariffs on steel and aluminum.

Trump says he watched Trudeau's news conference on Air Force One on his way to Singapore and was upset because he thought he and Trudeau had had a positive meeting in Charlevoix.

Trump says Trudeau "probably doesn't know that Air Force One has about 20 televisions."