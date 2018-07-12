

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





One person has been pronounced dead after a small plane crashed near Buttonville Airport in Markham Thursday night.

Emergency crews were called to the scene shortly before 8 p.m.

Images from the scene of the crash showed firefighters working to extinguish flames at the burning wreckage of a small aircraft.

Shortly after 10 p.m., York Regional Police confirmed that the plane’s pilot had been pronounced dead. The pilot has not been identified.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada said it has deployed a team of investigators to look into the deadly crash.