TSB investigators home after probing air disaster in Kyiv, Tehran
Debris is seen from an Ukrainian plane which crashed as authorities work at the scene in Shahedshahr, southwest of the capital Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. A Ukrainian airplane carrying 176 people crashed on Wednesday shortly after takeoff from Tehran's main airport, killing all onboard. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, January 23, 2020 3:45PM EST
OTTAWA -- The Transportation Safety Board says two investigators are heading back to Canada after six days in Tehran and two in Kyiv, helping probe the downing of a Ukraine International Airlines jet.
Iran has admitted firing surface-to-air missiles at the airliner as it left Tehran's international airport Jan. 8, saying it was a mistake.
Fifty-seven Canadian citizens were among the 176 people killed.
The TSB says it understands the plane's flight-data recorders are still in Iran, while the country's authorities consider how to download and analyze the information they contain.
It says a different set of Canadian investigators will be there “wherever and whenever that activity takes place.”
The investigators are still seeking a bigger role in the probe, but the TSB says the Iranian authorities have been co-operative and helpful.