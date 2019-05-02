

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Canada's main stock index fell for a fourth-straight day on falling oil prices and gold hitting a low for the year, along with a hangover from the U.S. Federal Reserve's unwillingness to cut interest rates.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 91.87 points to 16,410.88.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 122.35 points at 26,307.79. The S&P 500 index was down 6.21 points at 2,917.52, while the Nasdaq composite was down 12.87 points at 8,036.77.

The Canadian dollar traded at an average of 74.28 cents US compared with an average of 74.54 cents US on Wednesday.

The June crude contract was down US$1.79 at US$61.81 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was down 3.1 cents at US$2.59 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was down US$12.20 at US$1,272.00 an ounce and the July copper contract was down 2.2 cents at US$2.78 a pound.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSDX)