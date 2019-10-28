

TORONTO - Canada's main stock index lost some ground to start the week while strong earnings and positive trade sentiment pushed the S&P 500 in the United States to a record high.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 16.96 points at 16,387.53.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average gained 132.66 points to close at 27,090.72. The S&P 500 index closed up 16.87 points at 3,039.42, while the Nasdaq composite was up 82.87 points at 8,325.99.

The Canadian dollar traded for an average of 76.59 cents US compared with an average of 76.56 cents US on Friday.

The December crude contract was down 85 cents at US$55.81 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was up 9.6 cents at US$2.56 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$9.50 at US$1,495.80 an ounce and the December copper contract was up 0.75 of a cent at US$2.68 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 28, 2019.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSDX)