

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index hit a six-month low as North American stock markets suffered another selloff day.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 200.27 points to 15,317.13, a day after shedding more than 330 points.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 545.91 points to 25,052.83 after dropping more than 800 points on Wednesday. The S&P 500 index was down 57.31 points to 2,728.37, while the Nasdaq composite was down 92.99 points at 7,329.06

The Canadian dollar traded at an average of 76.70 cents US compared with an average of 76.97 cents US on Wednesday.

The November crude contract was down US$2.20 at US$70.97 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was down 6.2 cents at US$3.22 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$34.20 at US$1,227.60 an ounce and the December copper contract was up 2.25 cents at US$2.80 a pound.