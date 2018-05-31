

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Canada's main stock index and the loonie slipped in mid-morning trading after the U.S. announced tariffs on metal imports from Canada.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 14.20 points to 16,034.46, after 90 minutes of trading.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 238.94 points to 24,428.84. The S&P 500 index was down 12.11 points to 2,711.90 and the Nasdaq composite index was down 5.88 points to 7,456.57.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 77.12 cents US, down from Wednesday's average value of 77.54 cents US.

The July crude contract was down 60 cents to US$67.61 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was up nine cents to US$2.97 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up $2.70 to US$1,309.20 an ounce and the July copper contract was up one cent to US$3.08 a pound.