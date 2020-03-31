

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The TTC is encouraging riders on nine different bus routes to considering altering their travel times in order to reduce crowding during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a series of messages posted to Twitter, the TTC said that it had identified the routes as very busy before 7 a.m. on weekdays” and was now warning riders using those routes to avoid travelling in the early morning hours, if at all possible.

“Unless your trip is essential, please consider travelling after 7:30 a.m. to encourage physical distancing,” the TTC said. “Also, please practice physical distancing at bus stops and on-board vehicles.”

The TTC has previously discontinued the use of fare boxes on its vehicles in an attempt to limit the spread of COVID-19 and has prohibited front-door boarding in order to protect its operators.

They have, however, maintained full service levels despite a roughly 70 per cent decrease in ridership.

The routes of concern identified by the TTC on Tuesday morning are: