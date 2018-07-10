

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The next CEO of the Toronto Transit Commission will be the same person who has held the job on an interim basis for the last seven months.

During a closed-door meeting on Tuesday, members of the TTC board voted unanimously to appoint Rick Leary as the organization’s permanent CEO, pending the formal negotiation of a contract next week.

A former deputy CEO with the TTC, Leary has held the top job on an interim basis since the departure of Andy Byford in December.

He began his career as a train attendant with the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority in 1984 and rose through the ranks, eventually becoming the Chief Operating Officer. He then moved to Canada, where he spent five years as the General Manager of York Region Transit before joining the TTC.

His name was put forward following an endorsement from a hiring committee made up of TTC board commissioners John Campbell, Glenn De Baeremaeker, Joanne De Laurentiis and Ron Lalonde

According to a staff report, there were a total of 166 applicants of the job but Leary was one of only two candidates who advanced to the interview stage.