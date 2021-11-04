The TTC board will be holding an emergency meeting on Friday morning to review confidential information about last week’s ransomware attack.

TTC spokesperson Stuart Green said while the public portion of the meeting will be broadcast on YouTube, the majority of it will be in-camera as the board discusses a confidential report on the recent cybersecurity incident.

The #TTC will hold a special emergency Board meeting tomorrow morning at 8 a.m. to discuss the recent ransomware attack.

While largely in camera, the public portion will be broadcast on our YouTube channel. @TTChelps

The ransomware attack was first detected on Thursday night and initially it appeared that the disruption was small. But the situation escalated on Friday and the TTC’s Vision System, which is used to communicate with operators and other online systems, was disrupted.

The incident had a significant impact on the TTC’s Wheel-Trans booking system, which only fully came back online on Wednesday night.

Earlier this week, Wheel-Trans users reported long wait times while trying to book a ride through the TTC’s call centre and at one point, the transit agency was only able to book trips for “life-sustaining or emergency medical purposes.”

It is not clear if the TTC paid the hackers any money in order to restore service.

The emergency meeting is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. and will be held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

