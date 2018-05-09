

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The TTC says a labour dispute has forced the transit agency to cancel a planned closure along Line 1 this weekend.

Line 1 was expected to be closed between Lawrence West and Sheppard West stations on May 12 and May 13 but the TTC said Wednesday that the maintenance work was no longer moving ahead.

TTC spokesperson Brad Ross said the last-minute cancellation is due to a dispute with ATU Local 113, the union representing TTC employees, and the union's decision not to extend an agreement allowing up to 64 hours a week of overtime.

In a statement released earlier this month, ATU Local 113 said they have opted not to extend the agreement amid concerns about staffing and unfilled maintenance positions.

"ATU Local 113 and its members are concerned the TTC has left these positions unfilled and are relying on overtime to make it easier to bring more privatization to Toronto’s public transit system," the union said.

“The city is in this position today because for far too long, the TTC neglected to hire enough workers to properly run our public transit system. ATU Local 113 is committed to the continuity of service while the TTC hires more public transit workers to ensure safe and reliable operations," ATU Local 113 President Frank Grimaldi added.

Ross said that the TTC hasn’t made any decision about future scheduled closures but will be examining them on a week-by-week basis.