TTC CEO Rick Leary is apologizing to Wheel-Trans customers who were left stranded for several days following a ransomware attack that took down the booking platform as well as a number of other internal and customer-facing systems.

Customers were unable to book any new Wheel-Trans rides online between Friday morning and Tuesday evening as the TTC scrambled to restore service following the attack.

During the outage the TTC told regular Wheel-Trans users that they could contact its call centre to book new rides but only for “for life-sustaining or emergency medical purposes” and those who did were reportedly put on hold for hours.

Some riders who spoke with CP24, in turn, expressed frustration with the TTC’s handling of the situation.

They said that they were forced to cancel appointments and rework their schedules because the TTC gave them no indication of when service would be restored and provided no alternative way to book non-emergency rides.

“Let me first apologize to TTC Wheel-Trans customers for the frustration and inconvenience experienced as well as their understanding during this outage,” Leary said during an emergency TTC board meeting on Friday. “Delivering the best service to our customers is something that I'm deeply committed to and this week our customers did not receive that.”

Friday’s meeting was held mostly in-camera due to sharing of information about the attack that Leary said was “extremely sensitive”

But the TTC CEO did provide the public with a brief update.

He said that the TTC has been able to restore its Vision System used to communicate with vehicle operators as well as a slate of other online systems, including the Wheel-Trans booking portal and the next vehicle information system.

Leary, however, said that the TTC’s internal email system continues to be impacted by the attack.

The investigation into the attack itself is also still ongoing and includes the involvement of police and IT experts.

“Now obviously there are still many unknowns about this attack and we will share more information at the board in the public when it's appropriate. I want everyone to know that the TTC remains committed to transparency and as soon as we can we will say more publicly we will do that,” Leary said. “What we do know is that the TTC is not alone in this regard. Cyber attacks have become all too common around the world. We've come to find out that this year alone there have been almost 700 such incidents reported in Canada. They include everyone from transit agencies, to governments, to hospitals and private corporations and those are just the ones we know about.”

The TTC has not disclosed whether it paid any ransom to resolve the attack.