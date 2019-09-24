

Chris Fox, CP24.com





TTC Chair Jaye Robinson is pushing for the installation of enforcement cameras on the exterior of streetcars in the wake of a commuter being hit by a dump truck as she stepped off a Bathurst streetcar last week.

The accident happened on Bathurst Street at Ulster Street just before 9 a.m. on Sept. 17.

Witnesses told CP24 that the woman had just stepped off a streetcar when a truck travelling in the right lane went past the vehicle’s open doors and hit her.

The woman escaped serious injury but her close call drew significant attention to the dangers faced by streetcar riders stepping into a live lane of traffic.

At a meeting today, the TTC’s board will consider a motion from Robinson to ask the province for the necessary changes to the Highway Traffic Act to permit the use of enforcement cameras on streetcars.

The cameras would be used to identify and penalize drivers who fail to stop for open streetcar doors, putting commuters at risk.

“This matter is urgent as it pertains to the safety of passengers on the TTC streetcar network,” Robinson’s motion notes. “In light of the most recent incident on the 511 streetcar route, various stakeholders groups and provincial representatives are working together to advocate for the necessary legislative changes at the provincial level. The TTC board has a unique opportunity to express their firm support of this initiative at this critical juncture.”

The TTC says that 26 individuals were struck by a car or bicycle while boarding or exiting a streetcar between 2014 and 2016, suggesting last week’s incident was not isolated in nature.

In fact, Robinson noted that various TTC boards have directed staff to explore the use of cameras to ensure passenger safety in recent years. She said that back in 2017 then TTC chair Josh Colle also formally reached out to the previous Liberal government to request the legislative changes needed to utilize enforcement cameras on streetcars, however that request was never granted.

Prior to today’s TTC board meeting, NDP transit critic Jessica Bell will hold a press conference where she is also expected to call for the legislative change necessary to permit the cameras.

She will also release an open letter to Minister of Transportation Caroline Mulroney that has been endorsed by city councillor Mike Layton and various road safety organizations. The letter will call on the pprovince “to improve the safety of transit riders who are exiting and boarding streetcars.”

“Bathurst and Ulster is a very dangerous transit stop. I know this because it's my transit stop,” Bell said in a message posted to Twitter last week. “Action is needed now at the provincial level, from supporting Vision Zero, to permitting safety cameras on transit vehicles so everyone is safe.”