

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Starting next year, the TTC will be closing collector booths at more than 20 additional stations as it continues to transition stations to a new model.

The transit agency confirms that on Jan. 5, 21 stations, including Bloor-Yonge Station, will no longer have collector booths.

“The collector will be positioned at the fare line to verify TTC tickets, tokens, passes, cash and paper transfers,” the TTC said in an advisory posted on its website. “They will also be available to answer any questions.”

The new model, the TTC says, is already in place at all stations from Metropolitan Centre to Lawrence West.

The remaining 45 subway stations will have collector booths until March 29, 2020, the TTC added.

The following stations will no longer have collector booths starting on Jan. 5:

Line 1:

• Bloor-Yonge

• Dupont

• Glencairn

• North York Centre

• Rosedale

• St Clair (Pleasant Boulevard entrance)

• St George

• Sheppard-Yonge (Hullmark Centre entrance)

• Summerhill

Line 2:

• Chester

• Christie

• Donlands

• Greenwood

• High Park

• Keele

• Old Mill

Line 3:

• Ellesmere

• McCowan

Line 4:

• Bayview

• Bessarion

• Leslie

“If you require assistance at any of these stations, the collector will be available at the fare line. However, if the person has stepped away, you can push the Passenger Assistance Intercom to speak to someone or wait until the collector returns,” the TTC’s advisory said.

“If you are paying by cash, TTC ticket, token, pass, or paper transfer, you can enter the station through the dedicated cash, ticket, token and paper transfer line.”