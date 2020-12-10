A TTC employee is in hospital after being stabbed at the Scarborough Centre station Thursday afternoon.

Toronto police were called to the Line 3 station around 5:30 p.m. for reports of a person with a knife.

The employee was located suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

According to ATU Local 113, which represents TTC workers, a cash collector at the station was stabbed in the leg.

Police say the suspect was last seen going into the GO Transit area.

Trains did not stop at the station for about half an hour. Regular service has since resumed.