

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The cost of riding the TTC could soon go up by 10 cents, though the fare would remain frozen for those paying with cash.

According to a report in the Toronto Star, the TTC’s budget for 2019 will include a recommendation to increase the cost of tokens and Presto card fare taps by about three per cent to $3.10.

The report also says that the cost of an adult monthly pass will also go up an equivalent amount, though cash fares would remain frozen at $3.25 per trip.

The news comes one day after Mayor John tory announced that he champion an extra $162 million being added to the TTC’s capital budget in 2019 in order to speed up work on the relief subway line.

Following that announcement, Tory was asked about the potential for a fare hike this year and said that while the decision is not his to make it’s one he would understand given the TTC’s finances.

“People should expect that we will examine each year the prospect of an inflationary-type increase because the TTC itself faces expanded costs,” he said. “I think it is business like way of dealing with this that is sensitive at the same time.”

Tory said that the TTC will have come up with an additional $20 million in 2019 just to pay for the two-hour transfer window that was introduced last year. He said that they will also face increased costs due to a new labour deal reached with its workers in Ontario.

“The budget will say what it says when it is presented by the CEO of the TTC but from my own standpoint I said the first year I was mayor that people should expect increases that might be around the rate of inflation,” he said.

The TTC did last increased fares in 2017 when the cost of tokens and Presto card taps also went up by 10 cents.

The TTC is expected to release its proposed budget at some point today.