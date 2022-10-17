The TTC is looking for a few good women.

On Wednesday from noon to 1:30 p.m., the city’s public transportation agency will be hosting its second virtual info session of the year focusing on attracting female transit operators.

Those interested attending are asked to register online in advance of the “TTC Connects: Women as Transit Operators” event. All are welcome.

Aside from providing information about the jobs available, the session will also include personal stories and advice for prospective employees from women who currently work at the TTC. Participants can also ask questions.

“Through events such as these, we hope to showcase the TTC as a place where women can build a rewarding and fulfilling career,” the agency’s CEO, Rick Leary, said in a release.

“In 2020, we committed that every four out of 10 new hires for the role of transit operator should identify as a woman. We achieved this goal last year and we intend to continue to work towards the same objective for this year.”

Leary went on to say that at the TTC they are “working hard to ensure our workforce represents the diversity of the communities we serve.”