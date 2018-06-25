

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





The TTC has launched a new bus route to help people in Mimico access GO transit more easily.

The new 176 Mimico GO route started service today. The TTC says the one-way route will make several stops between the Lake Shore Loop, located at Park Lawn Road and Lake Shore Boulevard, and Mimico GO Station, near Windsor and Newscastle Street.

Service on the route will run every 30 minutes between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. and between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The new route means the addition of eight new bus stops in neighbourhoods east of the station.

“The city is booming and this part of town is booming as well,” Mayor John Tory said at a launch for the route in Etobicoke Monday.

He said there are thousands of units of living space that have been added to the area over the past few years and transit service needs to increase to help people get around.

“The residents who live here don’t really care about the differences between Metrolinx and Go Transit and TTC,” Tory said. “They don’t really care about that, they just want a service to allow them to get around quickly and to get around safely and that means we have to work together to meet the needs of the people who live here.”

People who use a PRESTO card on the route and then connect to a GO Transit trip will be able to save on the cost of the overall trip. Adults will save $1.50, while students and seniors will save 55 cents.

The TTC notes that while the new bus stops are fully accessible, Mimico GO Station is currently not fully accessible.