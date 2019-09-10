

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





The TTC says it is launching a new program to assist people who witness suicides at its stations.

On World Suicide Prevention Day, the commission says the new program is meant to assist people who witness a suicide at track level.

They also plan to unveil a newly redesigned poster for their Crisis Link program, which places free phones in each station which connects people in crisis with a confidential counsellor.

An average of 27 people attempt suicide at TTC stations each year.

The TTC has considered numerous measures to reduce the number of suicide attempts, including physical barriers along tracks, at a cost of millions per station.