The TTC is once again opening up an abandoned downtown subway station to host a spooky family-friendly Halloween event.

For the second year in a row, the TTC said it will host Halloween Fest, a “spooktacular” weekend event at Bay Lower Station.

Two subway trains will be decked in Halloween décor for the event, which will run from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 29.

The TTC said nut-free candy will be handed out on the “Trick-or-Treat Train,” which is suitable for kids of all ages. The “Haunted Subway Adventure Train” will feature actors in costumes and the TTC said while the “scares are tailored to the audience,” it may be unnerving to younger children so parental discretion is advised.

spooky szn grind �� Save the date for Halloween Fest and join us for a weekend of family-friendly fun, with all proceeds going to the @uwgreaterto!



�� October 28 & 29

�� Bay Lower Station⁰�� $5 per entry, free for kids two and under



Learn more: https://t.co/9yPqQLn3N7 pic.twitter.com/tUuZWrOKki — TTC Customer Service (@TTChelps) October 17, 2023

The event will also feature TTC trivia, giveaways, TTC-themed merchandise, and a garage sale.

Bay Lower Station is located just metres below what is now Bay Station and TTC staff members will be on hand to direct those attending the Halloween Fest event.

Admission is $5 and children two and under are free. All proceeds will be donated to the United Way. Tickets will only be available at the door and cash is preferred, the TTC said.