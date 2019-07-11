

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A TTC investigation that ultimately cleared two fare enforcement officers of any wrongdoing in connection with a physical altercation with a black teenager on the St. Clair streetcar last year “did not adequately probe what happened during the incident and why,” according to report by Toronto’s ombudsman.

The internal investigation was undertaken after a woman said that she witnessed fare enforcement officers tackle the teen to the ground as he stepped off the streetcar on Bathurst Street on Feb. 18, 2018.

The investigative report, which was released last July, found that there was “insufficient evidence to support a finding that the fare inspectors engaged in conduct amounting to discrimination and/or harassment” on the day in question.

The report cleared two of the fare enforcement officers outright but did find a third guilty of “discreditable conduct” for smiling at the customer in a “condescending manner” immediately prior to the incident.

In her enquiry, however, Opler said that the TTC’s investigation “fell short” in several ways.

She said that the investigation “should have identified important facts in dispute and made clear factual findings” but failed to do so. She said that it also did not analyze important issues, such as “evidence of possible unconscious racial bias.”

“As one example, the streetcar’s video clearly shows that just two seconds after the young man got on the streetcar, one of the fare inspectors –- who was not checking fares— spoke to him. Why didn’t the investigators question the fare inspector about his claim that he only spoke to the young man after being stared at non-stop for a prolonged period of time?” Opler writes in the report.

Evidence of unconscious bias was ignored

Opler said that the reason that the man and the first fare enforcement officer began to interact was “critical” to determining whether he may have been “unfairly singled out for extra attention.”

She said that TTC investigators did not do enough to evaluate the story provided to them by the fare inspector, especially in light of video evidence that the fare inspector spoke to the man immediately upon his boarding and then continued to look directly at him for more than a minute.

Furthermore, she said that the investigators failed to examine evidence that could have supported a finding of “unconscious bias racial bias.”

She said that while the report mentions the fact that the fare enforcement officer asked the man if he was OK as an attempt at de-escalation, it does not delve into why the officer felt the need to ask that question within two seconds of him boarding.

She also says that investigators also should have asked whether it was “objectively reasonable” for the fare enforcement officer to view the man’s refusal to answer his question as a hostile act.

The report had said that the fare enforcement officer felt “nervous and scared” after being ignored.

That same fare enforcement officer pushed the man as he stepped off the streetcar, later tackling him to the ground with his colleagues after the altercation escalated.

“Is a young black man required to answer such a question from a uniformed fare inspector within two seconds of stepping onto a streetcar in Toronto, without any objective basis for the question being asked?” Opler wrote in her report.

Conclusions of TTC investigation can’t be considered reasonable

The TTC’s investigation cited testimony from the fare inspectors indicating that the man had his fists clenched during the interaction, however Opler said that video evidence showed that his “fingers were hanging down at his side or extended off the Presto machine.”

She said that investigators also failed to ask why one of the fare inspectors and civilian witnesses felt the man might have a weapon,

“Why did participants and witnesses claim to see the young man doing threatening things that the video shows he was not doing?” she asks.

Opler’s report did not investigate the incident itself and therefore does not make any conclusions on what transpired or who may or may not have been at fault.

That said the report does conclude that the TTC’s own investigations was not “adequately thorough, fair and transparent” and therefore its conclusions cannot be considered reasonable.

It also makes the following recommendations:

The TTC should develop a plan to strengthen the independence of its internal investigations of the Transit Enforcement Unit.

The TTC should strengthen its documentation of the Unit Complaints Coordinator's terms of reference and their role and mandate.

The TTC should also consider creating a protocol for retaining external investigators in appropriate cases.

All relevant TTC policies and training should clearly state that the standard of proof that applies in investigations of complaints about Transit Fare Inspectors is proof on a balance of probabilities.

The TTC should document in its investigation policies and procedures that any expert witness it retains should not have ties to the TTC. The expert witness should provide written confirmation that they understand they are being asked for a fair, objective and non-partisan opinion. Furthermore, the TTC should demonstrate that the expert witness prepared their opinion without the TTC’s assistance.

The TTC should develop a plan to provide additional training to its internal investigators to equip them with the necessary tools to conduct an investigation fairly and independently.

In a statement, TTC CEO Ricky Leary said that the TTC accepts all six recommendations and plans to implement them by the end of this year.

Leary said that the TTC will also create a “comprehensive anti-racism strategy.”

“As CEO, I am proud to lead an organization that serves the most diverse city in the world, carrying 1.7 million rides each and every weekday. We are committed to human rights and to celebrating diversity. And I know that we can and need to - and will - do better,” he said.