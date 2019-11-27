

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The TTC has pulled all streetcars from Queen Street and replaced them with buses after the braking system on seven different vehicles was found to be damaged.

The issue was first reported at around 12:15 p.m.

In a series of messages posted to Twitter, the TTC said that it opted to remove all streetcars from the 501 and 508 routes “out of an abundance of caution.”

“Crews are investigating causes including possible track damage making contact with the brake system,” the TTC said.

The TTC says that buses serving the routes “will likely be crowded.”

Commuters are being urged to seek alternative routes when possible.