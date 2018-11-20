

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The TTC has now received its first of 55 new hybrid electric buses.

The vehicle, which is currently undergoing testing, is expected to be in service in the next two weeks, the city says.

The buses are driven by an electric motor powered by an on-board battery system, the city says.

While fuel is still used to power the buses, the new vehicles consume up to 30 per cent less fuel than other non-hybrid buses, the city says.

The remaining 54 buses joining the fleet are expected to be delivered by the end of the year and two hundred more hybrid electric buses and 60 all-electric e-buses are slated for delivery by the end of2019.

The buses were funded in part by the federal Public Infrastructure Fund.

“What these buses will do for us is provide our customers with a cleaner, greener ride and at the same time… save money on fuel costs,” Tory said on Tuesday morning at a news conference unveiling the new bus.

In a news release issued Tuesday, TTC Chair Josh Colle said the new buses are part of the transit agency’s commitment to “greening” the fleet.

“We look forward to the introduction of our first zero emissions (e-bus) early next year," Colle said.