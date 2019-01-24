

Rachael D'Amore, CP24.com





Subway riders who typically use Line 1 can anticipate delays this morning as signal issues hamper service on much of the route.

The TTC has dispatched a fleet of shuttle buses to supplement service between Eglinton and Union stations while they work on fixing a signal problem at Museum Station.

As a result, riders can expect a hectic commute.

“What that means is that trains that would normally come into the downtown core from the Wilson yard are getting caught there in a bottle neck,” TTC spokesperson Stuart Green told CP24 via phone.

“They’re getting through, but it’s very slow.”

Green says about 55 trains are running on the University side of Line 1, when normally there is about 65.

On the Yonge side of Line 1, only about 18 to 20 trains are running.

“We’re running the trains from Finch to Union and we’re running them back up Yonge, so they’re not going through the ‘U,’” he said. “To supplement that, we’re running shuttle buses. Unfortunately, of course, they’re operating in mixed traffic so that will be slow.”

Green said additional TTC staff will be on hand at busy stations to help guide riders to shuttle services.

He suggested riders take alternate routes.

“If you’re coming in from the east, you can get the 506 streetcar at Mainstreet Station… At Broadview Station, you can get the 504 King or the 505 Dundas, that will get you into the downtown core,” he said.

“GO protocol is also in effect. You can take a GO train at a TTC fare.”

Green said crews will look at more solutions after the morning rush.