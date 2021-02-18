TTC’s line 3 shut down due to mechanical issue
(Chris Kitching/CP24)
Published Thursday, February 18, 2021 3:13PM EST
The TTC’s Line 3 Scarborough is completely shut down due to a mechanical problem Thursday afternoon as Toronto is currently under a winter weather travel advisory.
The TTC says it is unknown what kind of mechanical issue they are dealing with.
Crews are working to fix the issue.
The TTC could not provide an estimated time for when the line will reopen.
This is a developing news story.