

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A new policy that will allow Presto card holders to hop on and off the TTC for up to two hours after paying their fare officially went into effect on Sunday morning.

The policy replaces a previous rule stipulating that riders could only use a transfer for a “one-way continuous trip.” That, in effect, meant that riders couldn’t make quick stop somewhere or switch directions without having to pay a second fare.

It should be noted that the transfer policy is not changing for riders who pay with cash or tokens.

“We are once again making life more affordable for our residents, giving them flexibility and giving them options and I know that it will also be good for businesses,” Mayor John Tory told reporters at Royal York Station on Sunday. “Think of the coffees shops, the clothing stores, the restaurants that will see more people walking in the doors now because they can get off the streetcar or off the subway or off the bus and back on without having to pay another fare but having done some business in between.”

According to a November staff report, the introduction of the two-hour transfer policy will cost the TTC $11.1 million in 2018 and $20.9 million by 2020.

Tory, however, said that the cost is money well spent, given the “huge difference” the policy will have on the affordability and ease of getting around the city via the TTC.

“People could argues as to whether some longer or shorter period would be appropriate but I think we looked at experiences elsewhere and found that the two-hour period is fair in the context of making it easier for people to get on and off, encouraging people to ride the transit and in terms of the revenue loss,” he said.

The two-hour transfer policy is expected to result in an additional 5 million rides on the TTC every year.