The TTC says riders using part of Line 2 can expect to face some delays this morning.

There is no subway service both ways between Kipling and Jane stations on Line 2 (Bloor-Danforth) due to a fire yesterday.

Shuttle buses are running to replace regular service at Kipling, Islington, Royal York and Jane stations.

Repair efforts are underway, but there is currently no estimate for when they will be complete due to the extensive damage from the fire, the TTC told CP24.

Riders can also hop on the GO train at Kipling GO station on the Lakeshore West Line as an alternative.