

Lexy Benedict, CP24.com





Service between Pape and St. George station on Line 2 has resumed after a big TTC rush hour delay this morning.

TTC spokesperson Kadeem Griffiths said that there was a power off situation between Broadview and Yonge stations on the westbound side this morning, and they had to turn power off so maintenance crews could investigate the issue.

The TTC said shuttle buses were ordered and customers could use GO Transit service at Main Street Station for free if they showed their TTC proof of payment.

TTC customers expressed their frustration about the service disruption on social media.