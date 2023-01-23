TTC shelter heavily damaged in single-vehicle collision on Spadina Avenue
A TTC shelter on Spadina Avenue was heavily damaged in a single-vehicle collision in downtown Toronto on Jan. 23.
Published Monday, January 23, 2023 5:59AM EST
The crash happened shortly before 3 a.m. Monday on Spadina Avenue, near Richmond Street West.
The streetcar tracks on Spadina were temporarily closed in both directions as crews cleaned up and towed away the vehicle, but have since reopened.
More to come. This is a developing story.