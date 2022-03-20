A TTC operator suffered minor injuries after they were attacked by as many as six people on Saturday night.

Toronto police said they were called to Sheppard-Yonge Station just before 10 p.m. for an assault.

The operator was along the platform when they were approached by as many as six assailants and attacked.

Paramedics said the operator was taken to hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Police said they took two suspects into custody at the scene but were looking for more.

Last month, two TTC bus operators were stabbed in separate incidents.

Subway service was halted at Sheppard-Yonge for a short period of time but will resume normally on Sunday.