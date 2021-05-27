An employee with the Toronto Transit Commission who worked for more than two decades has died after a month-long battle with COVID-19.

The Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 113, which represents thousands of transit workers in Toronto, and the TTC confirmed the death of Cam Woodburne, a subway operator at the Wilson Division.

“He will be missed by all those who knew and worked him,” the union tweeted.

The 21-year employee died on Wednesday following his 26-day fight against the novel coronavirus.

In a note sent to TTC staff Thursday, CEO Rick Leary said Woodburne will be remembered for his “warmth and friendliness.”

“Cam has been with the TTC for over 20 years – his passing is being felt throughout the entire organization,” Leary wrote in the note.

“Cam’s death is another reminder that this virus can strike anyone at any time.”

The TTC lowered flags to half-mast on its properties Thursday in honour of Woodburne.