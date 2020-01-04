

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





The TTC is adding more buses along Eglinton West starting Monday for York Memorial students who are attending class in a temporary location in Etobicoke.

Buses will run between Eglinton West subway station and at the previously vacant Scarlett Heights Academy during the morning and afternoon peak hours, the transit agency said.

Many of the students who previously walked to York Memorial Collegiate have been relying on TTC buses to get to and from their temporary school nearly four kilometres away, and overcrowding had been reported on the TTC bus routes.

The 32F bus will make three trips between 7:48 a.m. and 8:08 a.m.

Meanwhile, four designated 32D buses will operate from the school to the subway between 3:10 p.m. and 4:45 p.m.

York Memorial Collegiate Institute located at Keele Street and Eglinton Avenue West was ravaged by a six-alarm fire in May last year. At its height, the fire required as many as 150 firefighters to douse.

In August, the Ontario’s Fire Marshal said the fire was accidental.