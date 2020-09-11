The TTC is deploying more buses for service in anticipation of increased ridership this month as students are set to head back to school next week.

An additional 110 special run buses will be deployed throughout the month to manage an increase in high school student ridership, the TTC said in a press release issued on Friday.

The TTC said it will communicate with school boards to determine hot spots, student volumes and start and dismissal times to provide reliable service as students head back to class amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Since January, we have been making sure we are ready to manage any challenges the COVID-19 pandemic has presented to our customers and employees with additional cleaning and continuation of service where it is needed most," TTC CEO Rick Leary said in the press release.

"With schools in Toronto re-opening over the next week, we are making sure we'll be ready to meet an expected increase in ridership head on."

In addition to more buses, the TTC is ramping up its service flexibility and safety protocols.

The TTC plans on implementing demand-responsive bus service to supplement scheduled service and will deploy additional staff to stations that experience increased student use to monitor for crowding.

As for COVID-19 safety protocols, the TTC said it will continue enhanced cleaning and disinfection of all public places and vehicles with a focus on touch and grab points, including buttons, railings, handles and straps.

The TTC said it will also continue to stock hand sanitizer in every station and on every streetcar and Wheel-Trans vehicle.

"As students across Toronto begin to return to school, the TTC is prepared to provide the safe transit service that Torontonians have continued to rely on over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic," TTC Chair Jaye Robinson said in the release. "All transit riders are reminded to wear a mask in TTC stations and on all buses, trains, and streetcars."

As of July 2, 2020, face coverings became mandatory for all customers riding TTC vehicles or travelling through TTC stations, in an effort to reduce the spread of the virus.

Public and Catholic elementary and secondary students in Toronto start heading back to school on staggered start dates beginning on Monday, Sept. 14.