

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Starting Monday, the Toronto Transit Commission will start actively recording video from external-facing cameras on a number of buses, streetcars, and Wheel-Trans vehicles.

The cameras, the TTC says, will help with investigations involving transit vehicles as well as customer complaints and will also be released to law enforcement agencies when relevant and/ or requested.

“Toronto is one of the last municipalities in Ontario to implement forward-facing and external cameras on surface vehicles, and this has been a long-standing gap in our incident investigations model,” a notice posted on the TTC’s website reads.

The move comes after public consultations were held on the subject in October.

“The TTC held both in-person and online public consultations on the implementation of cameras last fall, with more than 85 per cent of respondents expressing support for the program,” the transit agency said.

The TTC will post decals on the vehicles to let the public know that the cameras are recording.

The footage on buses and streetcars will be kept for 72 hours and on Wheel-Trans vehicles for seven days.

“Video footage that is not downloaded for investigative purposes will be overwritten on a rolling basis,” the TTC said.