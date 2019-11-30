

Chris Fox, CP24.com





TTC tokens will become a little harder to get after today as the commission takes the latest step in its full transition to Presto.

The TTC will stop selling tokens, tickets and passes at all of its collector booths after today, though they will still remain available at select third-party retailers for the time being.

Visitors to the city or infrequent riders without Presto cards will still be able to purchase single fares using the machines located inside all subway stations.

“This is all part of the Presto rollout that has been happening across the TTC since 2015. We now have the infrastructure in place at all our stations, fare gates, devices that customers can use to purchase Presto cards, and the time is right for those customers who pay with tickets and tokens to make the switch to Presto,” Heather Brown, the TTC’s manager of customer communications, told CP24 on Saturday morning.

While the TTC has not set a date for when it will stop accepting tokens and tickets entirely, it is urging customers to use them “as soon as they can,” as there are no plans to offer refunds.

The TTC has also said that it will continue limited sales of tickets and tokens to select agencies and organizations until a new program for the bulk distribution of Presto cards and tickets is devised.

The TTC previously discontinued the sale of printed monthly passes at the beginning of 2019.