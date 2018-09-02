

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A major west-end intersection will be closed for the next five weeks due to TTC track replacements.

Dundas Street West and Lansdowne Avenue will be blocked off until Oct. 5 as the City of Toronto and the TTC replace streetcar tracks in the area.

“To help manage traffic in the area, signs will be posted to ensure the safe travel of all local road users, pedestrians and cyclists,” a news release issued by the City on Sunday said. “Temporary walkways will be provided during construction to allow pedestrians to safely make their way around the work zone.”

While the closure is in effect, road users are being asked to travel east-west using College Street West, Bloor Street West or Queen Street West and those traveling north-south are being asked to use Roncesvalles and Ossington avenues.

This project marks the second of three streetcar track replacements in the area to fix “aging infrastructure,” the City said.

The 505 Dundas, 47 Lansdowne and 402 Parkdale routes will be affected by this closure.