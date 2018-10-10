

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A union that represents about 11,000 front-line TTC employees has endorsed a slate of city council candidates who, the union says, will oppose Premier Doug Ford’s “disastrous plan” to upload the city’s subway system to the province.

ATU Local 113 is endorsing candidates in 17 of the city’s 25 wards ahead of the Oct. 22 election.

In a news release issued on Wednesday afternoon, the union said that it has chosen to only support candidates who have committed to keeping transit public and working to ensure that Toronto’s subway system remains under the TTC’s control.

The list of union-endorsed candidates includes a mix of incumbents and challengers. It can be viewed here.

“City Hall is Toronto’s strongest advocate and the new mayor and council must send a clear message to Doug Ford: the TTC’s Subway belongs to Toronto,” ATU Local 113 President Frank Grimaldi said in the press release. “Our public transit system must be properly funded, not broken apart, and any efforts to upload the TTC subway will lead to reduced service, higher fares and more delays on much needed transit expansion for Toronto riders.”

Ford campaigned on the province assuming responsibility for Toronto's subway infrastructure, a plan that has since drawn criticism from both ATU Local 113 and numerous members of city council.

Last month, Mayor John Tory told reporters that he would only support a proposal to upload responsibility for Toronto’s subways to the province if it can be proven to him that doing so would “substantially improve” the status quo for TTC riders, TTC employees and taxpayers.

The province, however, appears to be moving ahead with the plan. In August, the Ford government appointed Michael Lindsay as a special advisor responsible for developing the best approach for the file.