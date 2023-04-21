The TTC has unveiled the newest fleet of charging systems for its battery-electric buses.

On Friday morning, representatives from the transit commission revealed 10 new charging pantographs at Birchmount Garage, which will expand the TTC’s charging capacity. These devices will support overhead charging, delivering electricity from a centralized power source to special chargers mounted on the TTC’s battery-electric buses.

"The City of Toronto is proud to support this innovative eBus charging system here in Scarborough as part of the work underway to make sure our TTC fleet is cleaner and greener,” Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvie said. "Expanding the TTC's charging capacity is crucial to our plans to have a completely green fleet in the future and we won't get there without the continued co-operation and commitment of all our government partners."

The new pantographs are the first phase of a 20-year agreement between the TTC and PowerON Energy Solutions, a subsidiary of Ontario Power Generation.

"We're very excited about this new charging infrastructure, as the overhead chargers are more compact, and will allow us to charge more eBuses faster, in more locations," added TTC CEO Rick Leary. "With additional hybrid-electric buses joining our existing fleet over the next few months, and the eBuses that will follow, we are bringing more environmentally friendly and quieter vehicles to even more routes across the city."

The TTC will transition is bus fleet to 100 per cent zero emissions by 2040 or sooner, the transit commission said in a media release.