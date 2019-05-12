

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A planned subway closure for signal work has ended hours ahead of schedule; just in time for the thousands of basketball fans that are expected to descend on Scotiabank Arena for Game 7 of the Raptors second round playoff series.

Service had been suspended between St. Clair West and Union stations since the start of service on Saturday.

The closure was initially supposed to remain in place until the start of service on Monday but the work was completed ahead of schedule and the line was fully reopened at around noon.

In a news release, the TTC says that the work that was completed this weekend will allow for the new Automatic Train Control (ATC) system to be used on the portion of Line 1 between St. Patrick and Dupont stations. The newer, more reliable system is now in place between Vaughan Metropolitan Centre and St Patrick stations.

"The TTC is very excited to have completed the installation of a modern signalling system on this portion of Line 1," TTC Chair Jaye Robinson said in the press release. "The advancement this weekend to St Patrick Station brings us one step closer to increased capacity and crowding relief on the subway."

The TTC says that more than 100,000 feet of cable and 500 trackside components were installed between St. Patrick and Dupont stations over the last nine months. They say that testing took place this weekend and the system went live when service resumed.

“This milestone in ATC installation means fewer delays associated with the older fixed-block signaling system along this section of Line 1,” the news release states.