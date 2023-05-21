A TTC worker in his 70s has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries following an industrial accident at an east-end rail yard Sunday morning.

The incident happend at the Greenwood Yard at 400 Greenwood Ave., just south of Danforth Avenue.

Toronto police, who were called to the scene around 8:40 a.m., said officers at the scene located an employee who had been pinned by a subway car after the train rolled back.

Toronto Fire Service confirmed that they rescued the worker, who is now in the hands of emergency services.

Paramedics told CP24 they rushed the man to a trauma centre.

The Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 113 said in a release its President Marvin Alfred visited the injured worker, adding he is in “stable condition pending the results of tests.”

“We wish the member a full and quick recovery,” the release reads.

A health and safety representative of ATU Local 113 and JHSC union representative are both currently onsite with police and the Ontario Ministry of Labour to investigate.