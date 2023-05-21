A TTC worker has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries following an industrial accident at an east-end rail yard Sunday morning.

The incident happend at the Greenwood Yard at 400 Greenwood Ave., just south of Danforth Avenue.

Toronto police, who were called to the scene around 8:40 a.m., said officers at the scene located an employee who had been pinned by a subway car after the train rolled back.

Toronto Fire Service confirmed that they rescued the worker, who is now in the hands of emergency services.

Paramedics told CP24 that they transported the victim to a trauma centre in serious condition.

The Ontario Ministry of Labour has been notified.

This is a developing story. More to come.